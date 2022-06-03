A collision Wednesday afternoon between a train and a log truck near the PotlatchDeltic lumber mill near Waldo kept U.S. 82 blocked for about eight hours.
The wreck happened about 1:30 p.m.
One person in the truck was reported injured.
The track is spur line from the Union Pacific Railroad that runs through Waldo, and serves the PotlatchDeltic and Albemarle West plants.
Traffic was diverted through Waldo along Arkansas 98, and along County Road 27 east of the PotlatchDeltic mill.
The Waldo Volunteer Fire Department, the Magnolia Fire Department’s rescue truck and a second MFD truck, Columbia County Ambulance Service, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police were among the responders.