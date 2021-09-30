Incorporations

Three businesses have been incorporated in Columbia County since our last report, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, September 28, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

COLUMBIA

Eternity VIP, LLC, Justise Williamson, 1026 Nursery, Magnolia filed 9/20/21.

Kidzone Pediatrics LLC, Shelby Lann Colvin, 208 East Pope St., Taylor filed 9/21/21.

Maden Real Estate Holdings, LLC, Blake Watson, 443 Hwy 82 W, Magnolia filed 9/23/21.

OUACHITA

Mayre Consulting, LLC, Tashanta Lilly, 3077 Huron St., Camden filed 9/22/21.

Joseph Buchanan Trucking LLC, Joseph N. Buchanan, 1192 Ouachita Road 63, Louann filed 9/22/21.

Frenchport Forestry Services, LLC, Derek Douthit, 191 Ouachita 380, Camden filed 9/22/21.

Kingdom Crowns Be-You-Ty & Barber Salon, LLC, Lashundra Jones-Berry, 119 Ouachita 259, Bearden filed 9/24/21.

UNION

N&H Transport LLC, 1436 Mount Holly Road, Smackover filed 9/20/21.

Indian Springs RV Park LLC, Kimberly Nipper, 1720 Short SW Ave., El Dorado filed 9/20/21.

Arkla Fab LLC, Lucas Vines, 1327 Shady Grove Road, El Dorado filed 9/20/21.

Eagle's Nest Land Co LLC, Kimberly Nipper, 1720 Short SW Ave., El Dorado filed 9/21/21.

Reverie Unlimited LLC, Tangela J. Johnson, 109 South College Ave., El Dorado filed 9/21/21.

Smackover Shooting Sports, Inc, Brian Todd, 4827 N. Wyatt Drive, El Dorado filed 9/23/21.

Sincerely, Sky LLC, Skylar Nesbit, 1120 W. Main, El Dorado filed 9/24/21.

Tyka Properties, LLC, Michael Martin, 1098 Old Strong Highway, Strong filed 9/24/21

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0