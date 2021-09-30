South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, September 28, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
COLUMBIA
Eternity VIP, LLC, Justise Williamson, 1026 Nursery, Magnolia filed 9/20/21.
Kidzone Pediatrics LLC, Shelby Lann Colvin, 208 East Pope St., Taylor filed 9/21/21.
Maden Real Estate Holdings, LLC, Blake Watson, 443 Hwy 82 W, Magnolia filed 9/23/21.
OUACHITA
Mayre Consulting, LLC, Tashanta Lilly, 3077 Huron St., Camden filed 9/22/21.
Joseph Buchanan Trucking LLC, Joseph N. Buchanan, 1192 Ouachita Road 63, Louann filed 9/22/21.
Frenchport Forestry Services, LLC, Derek Douthit, 191 Ouachita 380, Camden filed 9/22/21.
Kingdom Crowns Be-You-Ty & Barber Salon, LLC, Lashundra Jones-Berry, 119 Ouachita 259, Bearden filed 9/24/21.
UNION
N&H Transport LLC, 1436 Mount Holly Road, Smackover filed 9/20/21.
Indian Springs RV Park LLC, Kimberly Nipper, 1720 Short SW Ave., El Dorado filed 9/20/21.
Arkla Fab LLC, Lucas Vines, 1327 Shady Grove Road, El Dorado filed 9/20/21.
Eagle's Nest Land Co LLC, Kimberly Nipper, 1720 Short SW Ave., El Dorado filed 9/21/21.
Reverie Unlimited LLC, Tangela J. Johnson, 109 South College Ave., El Dorado filed 9/21/21.
Smackover Shooting Sports, Inc, Brian Todd, 4827 N. Wyatt Drive, El Dorado filed 9/23/21.
Sincerely, Sky LLC, Skylar Nesbit, 1120 W. Main, El Dorado filed 9/24/21.
Tyka Properties, LLC, Michael Martin, 1098 Old Strong Highway, Strong filed 9/24/21