A heat advisory remains in effect for South Arkansas and North Louisiana from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said heat index values from 105 to 110 are expected.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Very hot and humid conditions will continue across the region through Sunday, with heat indices nearing or exceeding 100 degrees each day.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible over East Texas and North Louisiana Thursday, before an upper-level ridge of high pressure expands southeast into the region Friday and Saturday, resulting in dry conditions.
This will also produce the hottest temperatures so far this summer across the area, with readings nearing 100 degrees.
However, a weak cool front will begin to drift south into the region Sunday night, which will focus an increase in showers and thunderstorms, as well as slightly cooler temperatures through Tuesday.