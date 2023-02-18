COVID-19 cases were down in Ouachita and Union counties on Friday, and were unchanged in Columbia, Lafayette and Nevada counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,752
Total Active Cases: 21. No change since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,626
Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,502
Total Active Cases: 4. No change since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,467
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,760
Total Active Cases: 12. No change since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,702
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,751
Total Active Cases: 16. Down five since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,609
Total Deaths: 126. Last death recorded February 17.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,242
Total Active Cases: 46. Down three since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,990
Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases:
1,000,985
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 307. Down 38 since Thursday.
Recovered cases: 984,860
Deaths: 12,948. Up seven since Thursday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 180. Up 11 since Thursday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 38. Up one since Thursday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 10. Up one since Thursday.