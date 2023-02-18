COVID-19

COVID-19 cases were down in Ouachita and Union counties on Friday, and were unchanged in Columbia, Lafayette and Nevada counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,752

Total Active Cases: 21. No change since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,626

Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,502

Total Active Cases: 4. No change since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,467

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,760

Total Active Cases: 12. No change since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,702

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,751

Total Active Cases: 16. Down five since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,609

Total Deaths: 126. Last death recorded February 17.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,242

Total Active Cases: 46. Down three since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,990

Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases:

1,000,985

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 307. Down 38 since Thursday.

Recovered cases: 984,860

Deaths: 12,948. Up seven since Thursday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 180. Up 11 since Thursday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 38. Up one since Thursday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 10. Up one since Thursday.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you