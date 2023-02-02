Magnolia and Columbia County mostly escaped the ravages of a ice storm Wednesday night and early Thursday, but thousands of utility customers in the region had no electrical service.
The good news: Roadways in the region are passable and likely to remain so as temperatures warm during the day.
At 11:15 a.m., the iDriveArkansas.com website was reporting two wrecks in the westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 in the Gurdon area. However, traffic was still moving.
A natural gas leak, apparently caused by falling trees, stopped traffic along U.S. 79 west of Kingsland in Cleveland County.
Another wreck on U.S. 65 near McGehee halted traffic in both directions.
About 42,000 Entergy Corporation customers were without power in South Arkansas. Ouachita Electric Cooperative reported 5,193 affected members, or about half its customers in Ouachita, Dallas and Calhoun counties.
In Magnolia, power remained out in the Monzingo-Woodward-Sue street area.
Waldo and McNeil both had power, but rural areas in northern Columbia County north of those towns had no service. The Greers Chapel-Logoly area was dark. The Lydesdale and Laughlin communities in eastern Columbia County were powerless.
In total, about 1,800 Entergy customers in the Magnolia service area had no power.
There was whole communities where most or all customers had no power, including Prescott, Gurdon, Camden, Arkadelphia, Fordyce, Rosston, Chidester, Hermitage, Warren and Monticello. Power was out between Sheridan and Pine Bluff, and in the neighborhoods on the west and southwest parts of Pine Bluff.
This is a developing story. See more details later at magnoliareporter.com.
Readers are encouraged to email their storm damage photos to news@magnoliareporter.com . Please include your name and a brief description of the damage and the location