House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott has promoted former Emerson resident Victoria Maloch.
Maloch will become the U.S. House committee’s communications director.
Maloch joined the committee in 2021 as a legislative assistant and most recently served as the deputy communications director. Prior to joining the committee, she worked in the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy and served as a national officer for the National FFA Organization.
She holds a bachelor of science in agriculture from the University of Arkansas and master's degrees in policy from the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge. Maloch grew up on her family’s cattle farm.