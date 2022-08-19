Maloch

Victoria Maloch is the new communications director for the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture.

House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott has promoted former Emerson resident Victoria Maloch.

Maloch will become the U.S. House committee’s communications director.

Maloch joined the committee in 2021 as a legislative assistant and most recently served as the deputy communications director. Prior to joining the committee, she worked in the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy and served as a national officer for the National FFA Organization.

She holds a bachelor of science in agriculture from the University of Arkansas and master's degrees in policy from the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge. Maloch grew up on her family’s cattle farm.

