Today, October 11, is Columbus Day. It is an official federal holiday, but it is not observed by state and local governments.
There will be no regular U.S. Postal Service mail deliveries today. Federal offices are closed.
Farmers Bank & Trust and BancorpSouth locations will be closed. Peoples Bank will be open.
Retailers and business services will be open.
Columbus Day commemorates the October 12, 1492 landing of Christopher Columbus’ sailing expedition in the Bahamas. The 1492 expedition, and others that followed, made European contact with many existing civilizations of native populations. In many locations, today is celebrated as Indigenous Peoples' Day, recognizing that civilizations existed on the American continent before the arrival of Europeans powers.