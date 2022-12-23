Willis Landtrell Harris pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and received a 20-year prison sentence in the Arkansas Department of Corrections last week.
Harris, 33, admitted in Circuit Court on December 15 to killing Jofflin Brown on September 11, 2021 by shooting him.
Charges that were nolle prossed, which is the court’s way of saying that they were dropped, included possession of a defaced firearm and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Phillips asked Brown’s mother, Sondra Brown, if she would like to make a victim’s impact statement for her son, but she declined.
Harris also received 20 years suspended Imposition of Sentencing. In SIS, usually the defendant is placed on probation. If the defendant violates probation and faces revocation, the judge may order any sentence within the
full range of punishment for the crime convicted. If the defendant successfully completes probation, no sentence is ordered.
According to the summary of the case in a probable cause affidavit, Harris fired several shots from his .22 pistol at Brown, striking him multiple times and causing his death.
The shooting took place at the Fox Creek Apartments.
At the time of the shooting, the document states Harris’ five-year-old child was in the immediate vicinity of the shooting. When the murder weapon was found, it was discovered that the serial number had been removed.
The probable cause affidavit dated September 11, 2021 states that on the night of the shooting, about 11:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of University Street in reference to a shots fired call.
A witness told police he had observed a Black male wearing a jersey and jeans drop a gun in the trash dumpster near the Magnolia High baseball field. The witness also said the same man ran east on University Street.
While officers were enroute, Columbia County Central Dispatch received a second call that a male was lying on the ground behind Fox Creek Apartments, located at 2212 Lacari, according to the affidavit.
Affidavits are sworn statements made by law enforcement officers, and presented to a judge, summarizing evidence to support charging a suspect.
Officer Jerry Reich was the first to arrive on the scene at the apartments and saw a Black male on the ground behind Building B on the southern end of the complex, suffering from a gunshot wound. Reich requested an ambulance for the victim, and he was taken to Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
At about 11:14 p.m., Southern Arkansas Police Officer Dustin Cloud recovered a weapon that was in a dumpster, located at the Magnolia High School baseball field. Magnolia Police Detective Bill Schaefer responded to the field and contacted Officer Cloud.
A witness who lives at the University Village Apartments, across the street from the baseball complex, said he heard gunshots coming from the direction of Fox Creek apartments. Shortly after hearing the shots, the witness observed three people near the Department of Human Services Building. The witness said that he then observed a Black male wearing a sports shirt with numbers on the back of his shirt. The male was seen dropping something into the dumpster, the affidavit reads.
The witness said he heard something hit the bottom of the dumpster and it was loud and he saw a male traveling away from the dumpster heading east toward Pearce Street.
Schaefer took photographs of the gun inside the dumpster, according to the affidavit, and found it to be loaded with one bullet in the chamber. The bullet that was in the chamber appeared to have a primer strike on it and didn't fire. The serial number also appeared to be defaced. Schaefer took possession of the firearm and secured it.
Schaefer went to the Magnolia Regional Medical Center and identified the victim as Brown. Brown was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his right side. There was a trauma team working on Brown, but he was intubated and unresponsive.
According to the affidavit, the physician working on Brown said he had severe injuries and was bleeding internally and would have to be flown to UAMS trauma center to have surgery by a vascular surgeon. Brown’s clothes were collected as evidence, but no shirt was discovered.
Schaefer returned to the Fox Creek Apartments where officers were on scene attempting to locate evidence, the affidavit reads.
The detective began canvasing the property and talked with witnesses who said they heard loud pops like fireworks.
Schaefer then spoke to another witness who was at the Fox Creek Apartments when the incident occurred. The individual told investigators that he was sitting in his truck when he observed a gathering near the leasing office.
He said he then observed a child and a woman. The man said that he then observed a Black male with a blue jersey with the number 23 on the back pull out a gun.
According to the affidavit, “the Black male with the blue jersey then fired two shots. The man fell back then the male fired two or three more shots while chasing him, before the victim ran behind the apartment complex. The witness then pointed out where the incident started.” Schaefer and Officer Cloud observed blood drops and shell casings in front of Building A in the parking lot, and there were .22 caliber shell cases that were located behind and on the driver side of a gray Nissan Altima barring a Texas tag. Blood droplets were in front of a white BMW barring an Arkansas plate, the affidavit reads.
The shell cases were collected and a DNA swab was used to collect the blood sample. After the evidence was collected, Schaefer went to the Magnolia Police Department to interview Harris.
Schaefer and Magnolia Police Lt. Josh Miller interviewed Harris. They observed that Harris was wearing a blue sports shirt with the number 23 on the back. However, before the interview, Schaefer began gathering information about Harris from Officer Tyler Hunter.
The affidavit states that Hunter advised Schaefer that when Harris arrived at the police department, the first thing he requested was to wash his hands, and said he was thirty.
Hunter said Harris drank two bottles of water, and because he was allowed to wash his hands, there was no gunshot residue collected.
After he was read his Miranda rights, the officers began talking with Harris. Harris explained he was picked up at the Farm Road and walks there often.
The affidavit stated Harris was also asked if he observed a fight at Fox Creek and Harris advised that he did not. Miller asked if he was involved in a fight at Fox Creek and Harris said no.
During the interview, Harris eventually said that a Sondra Brown hit him with a plank.
The affidavit states that Harris said that after he is hit, he left and went to Fox Creek Apartments and got ready for bed. Harris said Jofflin Brown came to knock at the door but told the officer he doesn’t know what happened to him because he didn’t answer the door.
Harris then told officers he got up to go to the store and Miller asked him if Jofflin Brown, also known as “Jay Jay,” came to his apartment to see why Harris and Brown’s mother got into a fight.
Harris said at first he did not speak with Brown, but then admitted that they did speak. Harris stated that Brown confronted him about hitting his mother.
Harris was then asked if he meant to shoot Brown and he advised that he did not. Miller and Schaefer continued to speak with Harris, who kept saying things like he did not have a gun. Harris said Brown kept saying what he was going to do to him next time he saw him on Renfroe Street.
“Harris made the comment that he would fight or shoot,” the affidavit states.
The affidavit said Schaefer interviewed Danisaha Johnson, who is the mother of Willis Harris’ child, who is five years old.
Johnson said that she and her son were outside when Harris shot Brown two times in the parking lot. Johnson said that she and her son ran inside, the affidavit states.
Johnson said that she and her son followed Harris briefly behind the parking lot and over to the nearby DHS but went back to the apartment.
Johnson said that she found Brown behind the apartment and that he was shot.
Johnson said she tried to call 911 but her phone died, and she went to put her phone on the charger before calling the ambulance. Johnson said that she went to put her phone on the charger before calling for an ambulance.