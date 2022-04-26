Two people were shot about 1:17 a.m. Tuesday during an incident on Bennett Circle in Magnolia.
The first officers who arrived called for an ambulance to be dispatched. A few minutes later, they asked for another ambulance upon the discovery of a second victim.
Officers began life-saving measures until Columbia County Ambulance Service personnel arrived.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division were at the scene and at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
A statement from the Magnolia Police Department said the names of the victims are not being released at this time.
People with information about the shooting may contact the Magnolia Police Department at 870-234-3765.
Bennett Circle is one block north of West Main Street, west of North Height Street.