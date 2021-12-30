The Magnolia Arts Council Executive Board has decided to cancel its New Year’s Eve Dinner Party due to the rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area.
“We are all deeply sorry for any inconvenience. If you bought a ticket online we will gladly refund your money, you can give as a donation or put it toward our next Dinner Party Fundraiser,” Magnolia Arts said in a statement.
Magnolia Arts is already planning to host a Dinner Party Fundraiser featuring Mr. Cabbagehead and the Screaming Radishes at a later date.