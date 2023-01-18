COVID-19 cases were down in Columbia County on Monday, but were up slightly in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,660
Total Active Cases: 42. Down 16 since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,514
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,490
Total Active Cases: 6. Down two since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,453
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,725
Total Active Cases: 15. Up one since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,664
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,684
Total Active Cases: 32. Up three since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,531
Total Deaths: 121. Last death recorded December 20.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,112
Total Active Cases: 39. Up six since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,869
Total Deaths: 202. Last death recorded December 20.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 992,286
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 331. Up 190 since Monday.
Recovered Cases: 974,381
Deaths: 12,759. No change since Monday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 305. Down seven since Monday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 64. Up six since Monday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 24. Up 11 since Monday.