COVID-19 cases were down in Columbia County on Monday, but were up slightly in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,660

Total Active Cases: 42. Down 16 since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,514

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,490

Total Active Cases: 6. Down two since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,453

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,725

Total Active Cases: 15. Up one since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,664

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,684

Total Active Cases: 32. Up three since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,531

Total Deaths: 121. Last death recorded December 20.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,112

Total Active Cases: 39. Up six since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,869

Total Deaths: 202. Last death recorded December 20.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 992,286

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 331. Up 190 since Monday.

Recovered Cases: 974,381

Deaths: 12,759. No change since Monday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 305. Down seven since Monday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 64. Up six since Monday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 24. Up 11 since Monday.

