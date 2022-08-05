The field for municipal office in Columbia County filled out a little on Thursday, with all five mayoral positions now having candidates.
Filing of independent candidates for city offices continues through noon Wednesday, August 10 at the Columbia County Clerk’s Office in the Boundary Street Annex.
All mayoral and town council positions in Emerson, McNeil, Taylor and Waldo will be on the November 8 ballot, along with Magnolia mayor, city attorney, city clerk and four of the city’s eight council positions.
The current list of filers:
EMERSON
Mayor – Linda Mullins, 305 N. Elm.
MAGNOLIA
Mayor – Parnell Vann, 172 Memorial Park Drive.
Alderman, Ward 1, Position 2 – David Sisson, 118 Chinquepin.
McNEIL
Mayor – Dana Burchfield-Harris, 400 N. Oak.
Alderman, Position 3 – Virginia Warren, 105 Elm.
Alderman, Position 4 – Pamela J. Vaughn, 803 Olive.
Alderman, Position 5 – Shirley Hunter, 401 S. 5th.
TAYLOR
Mayor – Clifford Page, 210 W. Pine.
Alderman, Ward 1, Position 2 -- Johnny Haynes, 509 Cleveland.
WALDO
Mayor – Juan A. Minniefield, 407 N. Washington.
Candidates are reminded that they may submit announcements of candidacy to magnoliareporter.com for free publication. The deadline for emailing announcements to the website is 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 10.