It’s been a while since we’ve been able to report that one of Columbia County’s neighbors has no new COVID-19 cases to report. Lafayette County came close a few weeks ago but briefly went into the double digits. Now, Lafayette County was down to zero new cases on Monday. Let’s hope Lafayette County can keep that up, and that all of the neighboring South Arkansas counties will be there soon. Columbia County’s COVID numbers are also dropping. On January 6, there were 97 new cases in the county. Yesterday’s number was 30. Keep taking those COVID-19 shots and practicing your health protocols.
Looking forward to SAU’s spring enrollment figures soon. There’s usually a drop-off from the fall but with record enrollment in 2022, maybe the numbers will be closer than usual.
Give courtesy a chance.
Giving the Boys and Girls Club of Magnolia its due on the many sports and activities it provides to the young people of our community. Staff and volunteers make it possible – with your donations – for young people to take part in more basketball, football, baseball, softball and other sports, along with a range of enrichment programs at the club. The big thing right now: baseball and softball registration. CLICK HERE to learn more.
Doesn’t look like our region will have the snow conditions that northern Arkansas will endure tonight and Wednesday. We’re fine with that. We will have wind and cold. It’s worth mentioning that South Arkansas had tornadoes last week. Some of it may get snow this week. Wonder what’s ahead.
Five years ago, we reported that South Arkansas Youth Services had filed bankruptcy documents. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Walter Cronkat Reports: Hoo-mon says I am my own sports channel. Sprints, high jump, broad jump, vaulting – I am your cat. Not to mention championship snoozing.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. We miss John Denver.