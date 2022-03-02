The most recent COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health. (+) or (-) notes changes since the previous day. The figures below reflect changes between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Many people are using self-tests for the COVID-19 virus. Their infections may not be reflected in the totals below.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic – 821,236+559
Total active cases – 4,462-425
Total deaths statewide – 10,579+32
Currently hospitalized – 432-17
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,293+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 16
Total recovered – 5,188+1
Total number dead – 89+2
PCR tests percent positivity – 11.61, no change
Antigen tests percent positivity – 13.99, down from 14.02
Total positive PCR tests – 2,800
Total positive antigen tests – 2,746+1
Total negative PCR tests – 21,323+15
Total negative antigen tests – 16,877+42
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 46.3, up from 46.2
Percent of population partially immunized – 11.1, up from 10.9
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
7 active cases.
Other school districts in area:
Monticello, 8
Crossett, 6
Drew Central, 6
Hamburg, 6
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Current active cases – 1+1 students, 0 staff, 0 faculty
Current active cases in isolation on-campus – 0
Current total in quarantine – 0
Cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 866+1
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,273+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 2+1
Total recovered – 1,241
Total number dead – 29+1
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 36.5, up from 36.3
Percent of population partially immunized – 5.7, down from 6.1
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,151
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 9-4
Total recovered – 2,098+42
Total number dead – 44
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 43.3, up from 43.1
Percent of population partially immunized – 12.0, down from 12.3
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,385
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 26-5
Total recovered – 5,264+5
Total number dead – 95
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 56.3, down from 56.4
Percent of population partially immunized – 8.5, up from 8.4
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 9,074
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 15-3
Total recovered – 8,895+3
Total number dead – 162
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 45.4, up from 45.3
Percent of population partially immunized – 11.1, up from 11
AREA SCHOOLS
No report from state since February 17.
AREA NURSING HOMES
(March 1 report)
Advance Health & Rehab of Union County/The Springs of El Dorado: 3 active patient case, 1 active staff case.
Bailey Creek Health & Rehab, Texarkana: 4 active patent cases, 0 active staff cases.
Summit Health & Rehab, Taylor: 3-1 active patient cases, 4 active staff case.
Timberlane Health, El Dorado: 1-9 active patient case, 0 active staff cases.
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,110-6
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 45-9
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 16-4
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 8-1
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends or holidays.
Bossier – 35,186, up from 35,139 total cases. 463+2 deaths.
Webster – 10,441, up from 10,429 total cases. 170+1 deaths.
Claiborne – 3,092, up from 3,087 total cases. 73 deaths.
Union – 6,373, up from 6,365 total cases. 126 deaths.