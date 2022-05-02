Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Monday, April 25
Kyra Jackson, 31, Magnolia, aggravated robbery and possession of methamphetamine.
Juan Ramos, 36, McNeil, residential burglary, breaking or entering, theft of property over $5,000, and criminal mischief.
Tuesday, April 26
Otis Arnold, 47, Waldo, failure to appear.
Thursday, April 28
Keisher Willingham, 42, Magnolia, terroristic threatening.
Lonnie Berry, 39, Magnolia, battery 3rd degree and failure to appear.
Chase Williams, 29, Magnolia, failure to appear and possession of instrument of crime.
Friday, April 29
Michael Fowler, 55, Hot Springs, failure to remain at scene of the crime.