magnoliareporter.com is taking a look back at the news of 2021 with a 12-part series of articles that provides links to the top stories of each month.
Today’s article links to big stories in July 2021. CLICK THE HEADLINE to read the associated news article.
July 1
Magnolia’s MuleKick will lease former Griffin Restaurant in El Dorado.
Ceiling’s collapse leads to Fox Creek tenant’s complaint.
July 3
Eighty years after his death, Harvey Couch’s influence still has power in Arkansas.
Attorney-client conflicts come before Circuit Court.
July 4
Judge hands down sentences to Columbia County residents.
July 5
SAU welcomes first doctoral candidates in rural educational leadership.
July 7
Contract will help market available commercial property in Magnolia.
July 8
Magnolia re-staffing office after city clerk’s resignation.
July 9
U.S. 79 wreck claims second victim.
July 13
Quorum Court: County Clerk’s Office gets boost from Census redistricting.
BancorpSouth shareholders voting on Cadence Bank merger.
July 14
Galvanic Energy CEO fays future South Arkansas lithium production could disrupt world market.
July 15
Peoples Bank acquiring Bank OZK office in Magnolia.
July 16
Jessica Talley, Brigette Biley-Olatunji are Arkansas “Teacher of the Year” nominees.
Farmers Bank Foundation grants $5,000 toward rescue truck.
ABC Board takes Columbia County actions.
July 17
Woman, representing herself at probation revocation, gets 12 years in prison.
July 18
Artwork tricks out ambulance donated to SouthArk.
July 20
Arkansans asked to be on the lookout for Box Tree Moth.
July 20
Deputies capture burglary suspect north of Emerson.
July 21
Libertarian Party petition for Arkansas ballot recognition garners sufficient signatures.
MRMC’s chief COVID concern involves ability to transfer critically ill patients elsewhere.
July 23
Moonshine cherries, marijuana brownie figure in Circuit Court cases.
Victoria Maloch starts work with U.S. House Agriculture Committee.
July 25
Magnolia Arts Center expanding into Imperial Building.
AG&FC awards alligator-hunting permits for state land.
July 26
Terry Bradshaw will speak to sold-out event in Magnolia on November 16.
Magnolia youths spend part of summer learning about agriculture and forestry.
July 27
United Community Organization presents fans and window units.
SAU Agriculture Education professor publishes papers about integration of mechanics into curriculum.
Columbia County Library, McNeil sewer system receive $300,000 grants for work.
July 28
Magnolia school COVID-19 clinic today as concern about pandemic’s rebound rises statewide.
July 29
Four of five new AG&FC wildlife officers receive South Arkansas assignments.
PotlatchDeltic income and revenue well ahead of a year ago.
Bodcaw Bank formally announces plan for TEXarkana branch.
July 30
No work on the Louisiana & North West Railroad until 2022.
July 31
SAU student receives Homegrown by Heroes scholarship.