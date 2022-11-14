COVID

COVID-19 cases rose slightly in Nevada and Ouachita counties on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,411

Total Active Cases: 13, no change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,295

Total Deaths: 103. Last death recorded November 1.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,450

Total Active Cases: 0, no change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,419

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,616

Total Active Cases: 18, up three since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,552

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,498

Total Active Cases: 17, up one since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,362

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,914

Total Active Cases: 31, no change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,685

Total Deaths: 196. Last death recorded October 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 963,740

Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 101

Recovered cases: 947,907

Deaths: 12,525, no change since Saturday

Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions: 142

Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions in ICU: 25

Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions on Ventilators: 9

