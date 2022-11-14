COVID-19 cases rose slightly in Nevada and Ouachita counties on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,411
Total Active Cases: 13, no change since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,295
Total Deaths: 103. Last death recorded November 1.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,450
Total Active Cases: 0, no change since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,419
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,616
Total Active Cases: 18, up three since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,552
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,498
Total Active Cases: 17, up one since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,362
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,914
Total Active Cases: 31, no change since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,685
Total Deaths: 196. Last death recorded October 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 963,740
Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 101
Recovered cases: 947,907
Deaths: 12,525, no change since Saturday
Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions: 142
Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions in ICU: 25
Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions on Ventilators: 9