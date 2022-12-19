COVID

Case counts of the COVID-19 virus remained steady in five South Arkansas counties on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no virus-related deaths in the area.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,494

Total Active Cases: 39. Down one since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,351

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,470

Total Active Cases: 5. No change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,434

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,672

Total Active Cases: 27. Up one since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,599

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,594

Total Active Cases: 38. Up one since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,436

Total Deaths: 120. Last death recorded December 6.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,012

Total Active Cases: 48. No change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,761

Total Deaths: 201. Last death recorded December 16.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 978,323

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 218

Recovered cases: 958,741

Deaths: 12,663. No change since Saturday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 260

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 37

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 17

