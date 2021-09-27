The possible sale of what was once a prominent Magnolia home will be on today’s Magnolia City Council agenda.
Laura Crowell, a Magnolia resident and an Edward D. Jones financial adviser, wants to buy the house at 833 N. Washington Street from its owner, Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
“I saw the house had been sitting unused for quite some time. Not wanting to see a beautiful historical home go to waste, I approached the city/hospital about buying it and doing quite extensive renovations to turn it into my office and another rentable office space,” Crowell told magnoliareporter.com in an email.
“It is a lovely home with so much potential and would fit my needs for expansion of personnel and additional space. I intend to honor the history of the home with a tribute area to the home and the Blewster family. We are very excited to have the opportunity to improve the lot and keep the area growing with homes that are well cared for,” she said.
MRMC still owns the house on the southwest corner of North Washington and West Columbia. It used the building as office space for its Home Health Agency. According to Columbia County records, the house was last sold in 1997 by Agnes Blewster to the former Magnolia Hospital for $183,000.
Potential sale of the house is also on the Magnolia Regional Medical Center Board's agenda today.
The house was owned for many years by the late W.C. Blewster and his wife, Agnes. Blewster was a former president of First National Bank of Magnolia and was executive director of the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce for many years.
In its heyday, the house was a showplace with its circular driveway and grounds kept well-manicured by Brewster.
Crowell, who is the wife of Magnolia City Council member Steve Crowell, currently has an office in the retail strip on East Main between a Japanese restaurant and an oil change and tire shop.
During today’s meeting at 5 p.m. at the City Council Chambers, Crowell will ask to buy the property.
In other council matters, there will be a discussion of the City of Magnolia Water Department audit, and action on a bid for sewer work presented by A.L. Franks Engineering.