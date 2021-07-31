COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Friday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,587+8. Month ago: 2,407. Year ago: 184.
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 91+5. Month ago: 18. Year ago: 29.
Total recovered – 2,437+2. Month ago: 2,332. Year ago: 149.
Total number dead – 59+1. Month ago: 57 deaths. Year ago: 6 deaths.
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 357
SAU total active cases – 3 students. 3 staff.
SAU current number in quarantine – 22+1
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.8, no change
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 600+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 24-1
Total recovered – 565+2
Total number dead – 10
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.8, no change
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 967+5
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 37+5
Total recovered – 904
Total number dead – 26
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.0, no change
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,692+5
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 114-2
Total recovered – 2,513+11
Total number dead – 65
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.6, no change
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,335+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 108-6
Total recovered – 4,109+9
Total number dead – 117
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.8, up from 27.6