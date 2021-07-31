COVID

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Friday.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,587+8. Month ago: 2,407. Year ago: 184.

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 91+5. Month ago: 18. Year ago: 29.

Total recovered – 2,437+2. Month ago: 2,332. Year ago: 149.

Total number dead – 59+1. Month ago: 57 deaths. Year ago: 6 deaths.

Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 357

SAU total active cases – 3 students. 3 staff.

SAU current number in quarantine – 22+1

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.8, no change

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 600+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 24-1

Total recovered – 565+2

Total number dead – 10

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.8, no change

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 967+5

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 37+5

Total recovered – 904

Total number dead – 26

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.0, no change

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,692+5

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 114-2

Total recovered – 2,513+11

Total number dead – 65

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.6, no change

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,335+3

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 108-6

Total recovered – 4,109+9

Total number dead – 117

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.8, up from 27.6

