South Arkansas school officials are working on guidance for students and faculty after a Circuit Court judge halted Friday the state’s enforcement of Act 1002.
The state law, passed during the last Arkansas legislative session, prohibited local school districts from requiring that students, faculty and staff wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Now, school officials are deciding how to handle the mask issue within their districts.
Magnolia School District Superintendent John Ward said Sunday that he is putting together options and policies for consideration by the Magnolia School Board. It’s possible that a special board meeting may be called this week to decide whether the Magnolia district will require masks.
Ward has said previously that he hopes students, faculty and staff will wear masks when school starts on Monday, August 16.
School superintendents in the El Dorado and Camden-Fairview school districts haven’t responded to requests for comment on the ruling by Circuit Judge Tim Fox. El Dorado Superintendent Jim Tucker said last week that he would support making students wear masks.
As of Sunday, the Arkansas Department of Education had issued no recommendations to school districts on how to proceed in light of the court ruling.
Arkansas school districts held to a series of regulations during the past academic year to decrease the spread of COVID-19, including masks.
The Arkansas General Assembly approved legislation last spring to prohibit requirements that masks be worn in schools. At the time, the legislation was regarded as something of a moot point due to a general belief that COVID-19 would no longer be a serious health problem by the opening of the 2021-22 school year.
A strong resurgence in the virus since the Fourth of July holiday led to calls for amending Act 1002. However, the legislature, meeting last week in a special session called for the purpose, declined to take any action to amend the law.
A group of parents in the Little Rock School District filed a lawsuit, asking that the Pulaski County Circuit Court issue a restraining order against Act 1002’s enforcement.
Judge Fox went further. He declared Act 1002 unconstitutional. He wrote in his order that Act 1002 usurps the governor’s delegated power to make emergency declarations and take emergency actions.
Noting briefs filed on behalf of the plaintiffs from the Pulaski County Sheriff and County Judge, Fox also declared that Act 1002 usurps the constitutional authority granted to county judges for the operation of county buildings and property. The practical implication of Fox’s ruling is that county sheriffs and judges have the right to require that masks be worn in county-owned facilities, such as jails.
“Because there is no method by which the court can cure the unconstitutionality of Act 1002 of 2021 without substantially rewriting such legislative enactment, it is the obligation of the court to preliminary declare that Act 1002 of 2021, in its entirety, is unconstitutional under both the separation of powers clause and the equal protection clause of the Arkansas Constitution,” Fox wrote.