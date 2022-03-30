Weather is sure to dominate the news across South Arkansas on Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service issued a large-scale tornado watch just before 5 a.m., including Columbia and 56 of the 75 counties in Arkansas. Large portions of Northwest Louisiana, Northeast Texas and McCurtain County, OK, are also part of the watch area.
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible today, capable of producing strong and damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes. Locally heavy downpours will also accompany this activity.
In addition, strong winds outside of thunderstorms will continue as well with gusts upwards of 50 mph possible today. This activity will exit the region from west to east by later this morning through late this afternoon as a cold front moves across the region.
At 7:40 a.m., a strong line of thunderstorms existed from near Springfield, MO, to near Van Buren and Mena, AR, to just west of New Boston, TX, to near Longview, TX.
magnoliareporter.com will launch its Storm Watch Party at the Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook if severe weather threatens Columbia County.
CLICK HERE to see our Facebook page.
We will tell you what we know about the weather situation, picked up from the NWS, the Skywarn network, electric utilities, scanning of emergency services radio frequencies, our Twitter feeds and other information sources. We request that you stay safe, but post on our Facebook page information about how the weather has affected your neighborhood with rainfall amounts, high winds, hail and lightning, falling trees or other impacts. Email photos to news@magnoliareporter.com .
The regional tornado watch is in effect through 1 p.m., and is expected to pivot eastward through the day.
A wind advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m. today.
Winds will be from the south at 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
Driving conditions will be hazardous for high profile vehicles. Weakly rooted trees and rotted branches could be downed. In addition, strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
The National Weather Service in Little Rock forecasts that the Magnolia area will receive between a half-inch and 1 inch of rain.
magnoliareporter.com has recorded 8.12 inches of rain in March, and 14.02 inches since January 1.
Temperatures will be colder with passage of the front. Tuesday night’s low will be near 42, with Wednesday’s high near 67. The low will drop to 38 overnight with sunny conditions and a high of about 70 on Thursday.
A flood warning has been extended along the Dorcheat Bayou. Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
At 9 a.m. Tuesday, the stage at Springhill, LA was 12.9 feet. A crest of 13 feet is expected by Thursday evening. Flood stage is 11 feet.
CLICK HERE to see magnoliareporter.com weather radar.