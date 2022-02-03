Cancellations have been announced for Thursday in connection with a winter storm warning that has been issued for Columbia County.
This is the list of cancellations for which magnoliareporter.com has been notified. Email additional cancellations to news@magnoliareporter.com:
Columbia Christian School, Thursday.
Columbia County Circuit Court criminal pleas and arraignments at the Justice and Detention Facility. Judge David Talley said defendants on Thursday’s docket may be rescheduled for February 9 or 10.
Emerson-Taylor-Bradley closed to on-site instruction Thursday.
Magnolia Specialized Services Amalia Weiser Child Enrichment Center, Thursday.
Magnolia School District will be closed to on-site instruction on Thursday and will use AMI Day 3. Friday’s status will be announced later.
Nevada School District will take an AMI day on Thursday. Students will complete AMI Day 3. The school will be closed Friday.
Southern Arkansas University will not hold classes in-person and will pivot to online instruction Thursday and Friday.
Camden Fairview School District will not have on-site instruction on Thursday. It will be an AMI Day.
Smackover-Norphlet School District will not have on-site instruction on Thursday. It will be an AMI Day.
El Dorado School District will not have on-site instruction on Thursday. It will use AMI Day 3 packets.