November 3
Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce promotes Bonnie Keith to executive director.
November 4
Albemarle Corporation posts 17 percent increase in net sales for bromine.
November 5
Magnolia School Board hears about mentoring program.
New fitness stations along SAU Walking Trail honor memory of Jay Adcox.
November 6
Magnolia and Hope put up 125 points as Panthers prepare for football playoffs.
November 8
Columbia County jobless rate falls to 4.1 percent in September.
November 12
Ouachita Baptist promotes Dr. Lewis Shepherd to new position.
November 13
Magnolia advances to playoff game against old nemesis, Pulaski Academy.
November 14
Arkansas-Monticello’s 59-point run dashes early Southern Arkansas lead in GAC finale.
Panthers second at Texarkana swim meet.
SAU women 2-0 after scoring 102 points on Saturday.
November 15
Arkansas State Police Foundation honors Bob Burns.
November 16
Galvanic Energy drilling well north of Lake Erling.
November 17
Derrian Ford officially signs with Arkansas Razorbacks basketball team.
“The Spitfire Grill” Thursday through Sunday at Harton Theatre.
Columbia Christian Robotic Team heading to regional competition.
November 18
Bradshaw advises SAU Farmers Bank & Trust lecture to live in joy.
November 19
Waldo man held for attempted murder in Magnolia.
November 20
Southern Arkansas looking for new football coach.
Amfuel honors employees with between 5 and 55 years of service.
November 23
Two separate chicken house and related property sales worth just over $2 million.
Southern Arkansas enjoys record-setting game against Champion Christian College.
Pulaski Academy eliminates Magnolia from Class 5A football playoffs.
November 24
Mayor offers city services as Magnolia Boys & Girls Club seeks extra $15,000 in annual contribution.
Defendant runs out of reasons to keep out of prison.
Operation Christmas Child collects 5,000 + boxes here.
October 25
Knights of Columbus invite all to Thanksgiving at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
November 26
Koch Investments Group kickstarts Standard Lithium’s plans with $100 million investment.
McNeil’s Barbara Hartsfield finalist for Foster Parent of the Year.
November 27
Whataburger project doubles value of permits issued by City of Magnolia this year.
November 28
SAU women improve to 4-1 with non-conference victory.
November 30
Woman dies after assault in Magnolia, murder charge could follow autopsy results.
Celebration of Lights Thursday at SAU.
SAU beats Delta State in basketball for first time in 10 years.