The State of Arkansas has resumed use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The announcement came from Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Arkansas “paused” the use of the vaccine on April 13.
“Vaccinations are the most important tool we have to neutralize COVID-19,” Hutchinson said. “The resumption of the J&J distribution allows us to say with confidence that the vaccine is as safe as the first two. This will reenergize our campaign to persuade everyone to be immunized. Vaccinations are the only way we can bring this global pandemic to an end.
“Now that the pause is lifted, the J&J vaccine will be available through many pharmacies and Arkansas’s local public health units. Don’t wait any longer to get your shot,” Hutchinson said.
The pause was placed into effect due to a small number of reports that some recipients developed blood clots after receiving it.
The J&J/Janssen vaccine against COVID-19 has been popularly received because people need only one dose to become immunized. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require recipients to get two shots about a month apart.
Through Sunday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported that 695,341 state residents have been fully immunized out of a total population of 3,030,000. Another 306,551 are partially immunized.
A total of 5,718 Arkansans has died from the virus since last March. There have been almost 335,000 total cases reported.
CLICK HERE for additional information on COVID-19 vaccines.