Ten men were sentenced to do time at the Arkansas Department of Correction by 13th District Judge David Talley Jr. on September 15.
Two men received 20-year sentences.
Nathan Brady, who was charged with rape, received 20 years in ADC.
Jama Scott was sentenced 20 years in the ADC for two years of revocation.
Lamarcus Curry received four years in ADC and 14 years of SIS for revocation of SIS.
Jacqueline Ellis received four years in ADC for revocation of SIS.
Brandon Tucker received three years ADC and three years SIS. According to the docket for September 15, he was charged with second degree battery, fleeing on foot and resisting arrest.
The next criminal court will be on Thursday October 6 beginning at 9 a.m.
Criminal cases are brought before the court and some sentences are handed down, while other cases are passed to another date for a variety of reasons.
After the October 6 date, there will be another criminal court date on October 20.