South Arkansas residents may expect scattered to numerous thunderstorms across the region once again today and possibly overnight as well.
Some of these storms could produce strong wind gusts and hail. In addition, excessive, heavy rainfall could accompany the storms, thus an isolated flash flood threat cannot be ruled out today through tonight.
The heat is here to stay across the region for the remainder of the work week. Look for the likelihood of heat advisories through at least the remainder of the work week and into the first half of the weekend. Thunderstorms chances may return to the region Sunday into Monday of next week.