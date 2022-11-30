The number of active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County dropped by seven to 15 on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,434
Total Active Cases: 15. Down seven since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,315
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,455
Total Active Cases: 2. Down one since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,422
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,639
Total Active Cases: 20. Up one since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,573
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,520
Total Active Cases: 17. No change since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,384
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,936
Total Active Cases: 20. Up one since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,716
Total Deaths: 198. Last death recorded November 21.
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 968,230
Number of new cases reported in last 24 hours: 604
Recovered cases: 951,850
Deaths: 12,557. Up seven since Monday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 215
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 37
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 14
