COVID

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County dropped by seven to 15 on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,434

Total Active Cases: 15. Down seven since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,315

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,455

Total Active Cases: 2. Down one since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,422

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,639

Total Active Cases: 20. Up one since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,573

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,520

Total Active Cases: 17. No change since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,384

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,936

Total Active Cases: 20. Up one since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,716

Total Deaths: 198. Last death recorded November 21.

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 968,230

Number of new cases reported in last 24 hours: 604

Recovered cases: 951,850

Deaths: 12,557. Up seven since Monday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 215

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 37

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 14

CLICK HERE to see more Magnolia and Columbia County news.

 

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you