The Arkansas Department of Health reported no new cases of the COVID-19 virus on Sunday.
The pandemic’s statewide death toll stood at 11,961.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,169
Total Active Cases: 92, no change since Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 5,978
Total Deaths: 99
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,425
Total Active Cases: 3, no change since Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,391
Total Deaths: 30
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,519
Total Active Cases: 43, no change since Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,431
Total Deaths: 45
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,302
Total Active Cases: 76, no change since Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,113
Total Deaths: 113
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,575
Total Active Cases: 134, no change since Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 10,252
Total Deaths: 187
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 941,464
Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 0
Recovered cases: 917,979
Deaths: 11,961, no change since Saturday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 263
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 46
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 14