The Arkansas Department of Health reported no new cases of the COVID-19 virus on Sunday.

The pandemic’s statewide death toll stood at 11,961.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,169

Total Active Cases: 92, no change since Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 5,978

Total Deaths: 99

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,425

Total Active Cases: 3, no change since Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,391

Total Deaths: 30

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,519

Total Active Cases: 43, no change since Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,431

Total Deaths: 45

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,302

Total Active Cases: 76, no change since Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,113

Total Deaths: 113

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,575

Total Active Cases: 134, no change since Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 10,252

Total Deaths: 187

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 941,464

Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 0

Recovered cases: 917,979

Deaths: 11,961, no change since Saturday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 263

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 46

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 14

