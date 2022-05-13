Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Sunday, May 8
Anthony Massey, 28, Magnolia, false imprisonment.
Monday, May 9
Jake McComb, 44, Magnolia, violation of protection order, public intoxication, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
Wednesday, May 11
Rebekah Smith, 22, Magnolia, criminal trespass.
Austin Anderson, 27, Emerson, shoplifting, fleeing by foot, driving on suspended driver’s license, possession of marijuana, possession of instrument of crime.