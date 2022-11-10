South Arkansas wildland firefighters are part of an eight-man group that the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division is dispatching to wildfires in Kentucky.
The group left Forrest City on Thursday. Many areas in Kentucky have been experiencing elevated wildfire danger with 34 fires reported in a single day earlier this week.
Because of the recent wildfire activity, Forestry Division employees have been mobilized as part of the Southeastern Interstate Forest Fire Protection Compact. The Southeastern Compact enables participating state forestry agencies to send wildland firefighting resources and personnel across state lines to suppress wildfires.
The crew is being led by Wesley Morgan, a Forestry Division ranger from Stone County. Other members of the crew include:
Paul Franks – County Ranger, Union County
Dusty Walton – County Ranger, Clark County
Andrew Still – Ranger II, Dallas County
Tyler King – County Forester, Union County
Don Rainbolt – Ranger II, Searcy County
Cody Mallory – Ranger II, Faulkner County
Curtis Ragland – Ranger II, Faulkner County
“Kentucky is experiencing drought and their emergency response resources are running thin,” said Wes McKinney, Fire Management Officer for the Forestry Division. “They’re seeing multiple fires over multiple days and are in need of support.”
“We are proud of our staff who volunteered to do hard, labor-intensive work to help safeguard the people of Kentucky,” said Arkansas State Forester Joe Fox. “They are honored to use their training and expertise to provide assistance.”