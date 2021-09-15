Angela Keith has announced that she will be seeking re-election for the office of Columbia County Circuit Clerk in 2022.
Keith was born and raised in Magnolia and was elected as Circuit Clerk in 2018. Prior to being elected, she served as Deputy Circuit Clerk for 21 years.
She has been married to Benjamin “Benny” Keith for 10 years. She is the daughter of the late Cecil W. and Betty L. Wilson of Magnolia. She has one son of Magnolia, one granddaughter of Camden, and one stepson and bonus family of Tennessee, one brother and wife of Haynesville, LA, a brother and wife of Iowa, and a host of nieces and nephews and other family members present and prior.
“I love my job and I love serving the citizens of Columbia County. Thank you for allowing me to be your Circuit Clerk and I look forward to continuing to do so,” Keith said.