COVID_19_numbers_5_31_21

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Sunday.

Columbia County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,361

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 11-1.

Total recovered – 2,294+1

Total number dead – 56

Magnolia School District total active cases – 0

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.7, up from last report of 26.1

Lafayette County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 554

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 2

Total recovered – 542

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.3, up from last report of 21.9

Nevada County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 830

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 1

Total recovered – 805

Total number dead – 24

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 21.7, up from last report of 21.0

Ouachita County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,343+4 (third highest total of new cases in Arkansas on Monday)

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 23+1

Total recovered – 2,257+3

Total number dead – 63

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.6, up from last report of 34.2

Union County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,050

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 15

Total recovered – 3,919

Total number dead – 115+1

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.4, up from last report of 22.8

