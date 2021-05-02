COVID_19_numbers_4_30_21

The State of Arkansas did not update its COVID-19 "dashboard" on Saturday. The numbers above are from Friday.

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Friday.

Columbia County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,340+2

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 2

Total recovered – 2,282+2

Total number dead – 56

Magnolia School District total active cases – 0

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 21.55

Lafayette County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 546

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 0

Total recovered – 536

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 19.12

Nevada County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 821+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 1+1

Total recovered – 796

Total number dead – 24

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 15.06

Ouachita County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,305

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 6

Total recovered – 2,238

Total number dead – 61

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.89

Union County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,011

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 23-1

Total recovered – 3,873+1

Total number dead – 114

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 18.56

