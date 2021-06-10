COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Tuesday.
Columbia County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,371
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 10-1
Total recovered – 2,305+1
Total number dead – 56
Magnolia School District total active cases – 0
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.3, up from last report of 26.7
Lafayette County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 555
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 1
Total recovered – 544
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.7, up from last report of 22.3
Nevada County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 833
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 4
Total recovered – 805
Total number dead – 24
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.1, up from last report of 21.7
Ouachita County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,370+8
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 30+7
Total recovered – 2,277+1
Total number dead – 63
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 35.1, up from last report of 34.6
Union County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,072+6
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 21+4
Total recovered – 3,935+22
Total number dead – 115
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.8, up from last report of 23.4