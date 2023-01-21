Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Saturday, January 7
Landon Beams, 27, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated, refusal of blood or breath test, open container, possession of marijuana
Misty Burnside, 48, Stephens, theft of property under $1,000
Kendal Brandon, 28, Camden, shoplifting, obstruction of a government operation
Tiffany Norris, 25, Magnolia, shoplifting
Kaylyn Wheeler, 27, Magnolia, shoplifting
Sunday, January 8
Alice Baker, 53, Magnolia, possession of marijuana
Jaleesa Easter, 30, Magnolia, failure to appear
Monday, January 9
Denver Elmore, 45, Magnolia, public intoxication
Tuesday, January 10
Stefan Jones, 25, Magnolia, failure to appear
Kassandra Robinson, 30, Magnolia, failure to appear
Lonnie Lockheart, 65, McNeil, theft of property under $1,000
Jaleigha Houston, 22, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000, shoplifting
Thursday, January 12
Gwin Mcleod, 58, Pine Bluff, failure to appear
Friday, January 13
Laterrence Hardwell, 44, Emerson, parole violation
Saturday, January 14
John Butcher, 57, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000
John Harmon, 28, Magnolia, failure to appear
David Norris, 60, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated
Sunday, January 15
Joseph Beasley, 30, Rosston, driving while intoxicated
Regina Herndon, 38, Camden, possession of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia
Tuesday, January 17
Georgina West, 32, Waldo, theft of property under $1,000
Jennifer Coker, 29, Magnolia, endangering the welfare of a minor 1st degree
Ebony Gray, 37, Magnolia, failure to appear
Wednesday, January 18
Matthew Morrison, 41, of Waldo, theft of property under $1,000
Thursday, January 19
Jessie Rash, 23, Magnolia, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance
Frank Williams, 54, Magnolia, assault, arson, possession of firearm by certain person
Shane Richards, 35, Magnolia, failure to appear