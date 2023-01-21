Arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Saturday, January 7

Landon Beams, 27, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated, refusal of blood or breath test, open container, possession of marijuana

Misty Burnside, 48, Stephens, theft of property under $1,000

Kendal Brandon, 28, Camden, shoplifting, obstruction of a government operation

Tiffany Norris, 25, Magnolia, shoplifting

Kaylyn Wheeler, 27, Magnolia, shoplifting

Sunday, January 8

Alice Baker, 53, Magnolia, possession of marijuana

Jaleesa Easter, 30, Magnolia, failure to appear

Monday, January 9

Denver Elmore, 45, Magnolia, public intoxication

Tuesday, January 10

Stefan Jones, 25, Magnolia, failure to appear

Kassandra Robinson, 30, Magnolia, failure to appear

Lonnie Lockheart, 65, McNeil, theft of property under $1,000

Jaleigha Houston, 22, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000, shoplifting

Thursday, January 12

Gwin Mcleod, 58, Pine Bluff, failure to appear

Friday, January 13

Laterrence Hardwell, 44, Emerson, parole violation

Saturday, January 14

John Butcher, 57, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000

John Harmon, 28, Magnolia, failure to appear

David Norris, 60, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated

Sunday, January 15

Joseph Beasley, 30, Rosston, driving while intoxicated

Regina Herndon, 38, Camden, possession of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia

Tuesday, January 17

Georgina West, 32, Waldo, theft of property under $1,000

Jennifer Coker, 29, Magnolia, endangering the welfare of a minor 1st degree

Ebony Gray, 37, Magnolia, failure to appear

Wednesday, January 18

Matthew Morrison, 41, of Waldo, theft of property under $1,000

Thursday, January 19

Jessie Rash, 23, Magnolia, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance

Frank Williams, 54, Magnolia, assault, arson, possession of firearm by certain person

Shane Richards, 35, Magnolia, failure to appear

