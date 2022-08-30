Scattered thunderstorms are expected across much of the Four State area on Tuesday, and south of Interstate 20 on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said only slight chances for thunderstorms are expected across Deep East Texas on Thursday and Central Louisiana on Friday. However, scattered thunderstorms will be possible southeast of a line from Jacksonville, to Shreveport, to Prescott, during the weekend. Severe weather is not anticipated, but
the strongest storms could produce gusty winds, heavy downpours, and dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning.