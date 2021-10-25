Editor’s Note: This column was not updated on Saturday. Figures below denote changes between Friday and Sunday.
COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Friday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,375+3. Month ago: 3,273. Year ago: 687
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 24-3. Month ago: 66. Year ago: 45
Total recovered – 3,279+6. Month ago: 3,142. Year ago: 623
Total number dead – 72. Month ago: 65 deaths. Year ago: 19 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.27, down from 9.28
Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.93, up from 12.92
Total positive PCR tests – 1,862+2
Total positive antigen tests – 1,772+1
Total negative PCR tests – 18,227+144
Total negative antigen tests – 11,935+3
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 43.4, up from 43.2
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.0, no change
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Thursday, October 21
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 0 staff. 2 students.
Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 0 students.
Magnolia Middle School – 0 staff. 0 students.
Central Elementary – 0 staff. 1 student.
East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 1 student.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 student.
District-wide personnel – 1
Total: 1 staff, 4 students.
Current positively rate: 7.17 percent
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 476
SAU total active cases – 0 students. 0 staff. 0 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 0
SAU current number in quarantine – 2
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 843
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 6-1
Total recovered – 809
Total number dead – 27+1
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 35.2, down from 35.5
Percent of population partially immunized – 5.4, up from 4.9
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,366+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 24-2
Total recovered – 1,304+4
Total number dead – 38
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.2, down from 39.6
Percent of population partially immunized – 11.5, down from 12.0
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,395+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 19-2
Total recovered – 3,293+3
Total number dead – 83
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 5.1, down from 55.2
Percent of population partially immunized – 7.7, up from 7.3
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,752+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 99-54
Total recovered – 5,514+57
Total number dead – 137
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.4, up from 39.2
Percent of population partially immunized – 7.6, no change
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,116
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 52+6
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 24+2
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 15-1
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 21,633, up from 21,613 total cases. 400 deaths.
Webster – 6,591, up from 6,580 total cases. 147 deaths.
Claiborne – 2,004, up from 2,002 total cases. 63 deaths.
Union – 3,984, up from 3,964 total cases. 105+2 deaths.