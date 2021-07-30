A heat advisory remains in effect for most of the Four State region from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
Heat index values up to 110 are expected.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Very hot, humid, and mostly dry conditions will continue across the region Friday through Sunday, as an upper-level ridge of high pressure begins to shift southeast into the area. This will result in the hottest temperatures so far this summer.
When combined with the humidity, will produce heat indices that will near or exceed 105 degrees each day.
However, a weak cool front will shift south into the region late Sunday, which will focus an increase in showers and thunderstorms over the area late Sunday through Tuesday. The increased cloud cover and rain near and behind the front will also contribute to slightly cooler temperatures Monday through midweek.