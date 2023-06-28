The Magnolia area is under its first excessive heat warning of the summer.
The warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
A heat advisory is in effect from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 are expected today. Hot conditions will remain in the forecast on Thursday, with heat index values up to 109 expected.
Portions of southwest Arkansas, northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma and east and northeast Texas are in the heat warning area.
Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Wednesday’s high temperature will be near 101. Skies will be clear Wednesday night with a low around 76.
There is no chance of rain until Sunday, when a 20 percent chance enters the forecast.
There will be a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday.