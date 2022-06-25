Tweets from magnoliareporter.com Twitter feeds posted at 2:30 p.m. Saturday:
Multiple sources, National protests and counter protests after U.S. Supreme Court decision to permit state-by-state bans against abortion. … Murphy Arts District, MAD Movie Monday presented by the Medical Center of South Arkansas is back this Monday with the “Wizard of Oz.” … KTBS, Two dead, one injured following convenience store shooting early Saturday in Natchitoches. … The Advocate, Children in Southeast Louisiana who need psychiatric care for behavioral disorders or severe trauma can now seek treatment in this center's new permanent home in Tangipahoa Parish. … Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Faulkner County man sentenced to 18 months for violating child porn parole terms. … Multiple sources, Gunman kills two, shoots 20 others in Oslo, Norway during LGBTQ Pride festival. … Richard Davenport, ESPN 4-star Layden Blocker (Little Rock Christian) commits to Arkansas Razorbacks basketball. … Multiple sources, Two tropical depressions may form next week in the Atlantic Basin, including one off Louisiana-Texas coast. … Arkansas Business, UA-Pulaski Tech associate provost Anna Hunt named interim chancellor. … News-Star, Morehouse Parish, LA crash claimed the life of 48-year-old Prentice Starr, Jr., State Police said.