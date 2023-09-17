Is your furry friend misbehaving or lacking in discipline?
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana offers a comprehensive dog obedience training program with basic, advanced, and agility courses catering to every dog’s needs.
Experienced trainers use positive reinforcement techniques to teach dogs good behavior and obedience while improving their physical fitness and mental agility.
The basic and advanced courses cost $40 each, and the agility course is $60. The training will be October 12, 19, and 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the UA Hope campus.
All dogs must be fully vaccinated with proof of shot records.
Classes will be taught by Isabella Healy, owner of The Bizzy Pup (Grooming and Training). Registration is required.
For more information or to register, call 870-722-8568 or email racie.poindexter@uaht.edu.