There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
14-21-37-44-63, Powerball 1, Power Play 3x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Power Play winner of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $300.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $27 million ($16.1 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
9-11-34-49-66, Mega Ball 15, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $57 million ($33.9 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.