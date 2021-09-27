Several items are on the agenda for today’s meeting of the Magnolia Regional Health System Board of Directors.
The board will hear about the use of the hospital’s COVID-19 relief funds.
New business includes the use of American Rescue Plan Funds, the 2022 budget, employee insurance, and the hospital’s Home Health Agency property.
Monthly reports from the chief executive officer, chief nursing officers, MRMC Foundation and Medical Staff are also part of the agenda.
The board meets at noon in the MRMC Board Room.