COVID-19 cases in Columbia County rose by two on Monday, but were down in four other South Arkansas counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,738
Total Active Cases: 24. Up two since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,609
Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,502
Total Active Cases: 6. Down one since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,465
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,757
Total Active Cases: 12. Down three since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,699
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,739
Total Active Cases: 16. Down three since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,598
Total Deaths: 125. Last death recorded February 1.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,228
Total Active Cases: 52. Down nine since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,970
Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 999,652
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 0. Down 56 since Sunday.
Recovered cases: 983,785
Deaths: 12,925. No change since Sunday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 182. Down one since Sunday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 40. Down two since Sunday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 7. No change since Sunday.