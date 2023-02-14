COVID

COVID-19 cases in Columbia County rose by two on Monday, but were down in four other South Arkansas counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,738

Total Active Cases: 24. Up two since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,609

Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,502

Total Active Cases: 6. Down one since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,465

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,757

Total Active Cases: 12. Down three since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,699

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,739

Total Active Cases: 16. Down three since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,598

Total Deaths: 125. Last death recorded February 1.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,228

Total Active Cases: 52. Down nine since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,970

Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 999,652

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 0. Down 56 since Sunday.

Recovered cases: 983,785

Deaths: 12,925. No change since Sunday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 182. Down one since Sunday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 40. Down two since Sunday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 7. No change since Sunday.

