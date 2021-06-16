COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Tuesday.
Columbia County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,382+5
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 16+5
Total recovered – 2,310
Total number dead – 56
Magnolia School District total active cases – 0
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28, up from last report of 27.3
Lafayette County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 556
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 0
Total recovered – 546
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.9, up from last report of 22.7
Nevada County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 856-1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 22+2
Total recovered – 810
Total number dead – 24
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.3, up from last report of 22.1
Ouachita County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,393+4
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 35+2
Total recovered – 2,295+2
Total number dead – 63
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 36.1, up from last report of 35.1
Union County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,098+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 21-1
Total recovered – 3,961+4
Total number dead – 115
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.6, up from last report of 23.8