Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.