Columbia County is under a flash flood watch through Thursday afternoon.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport on Thursday morning expanded an earlier watch to include Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Miller and Nevada counties in Southwest Arkansas.
Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts, are possible.
magnoliareporter.com has recorded 4.27 inches of rain in April, and 20.07 inches since January 1.
Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Some slightly cooler and drier air will filter into the area in wake of the front on Friday, but rain chances will continue through the weekend, as an upper-level trough moves across the region.
Dry weather will return on Monday, but rain chances return by the middle of next week, as another cool front moves into the region.