Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into early this evening across the Four State region.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said some of these slow-moving storms will be capable of producing locally heavy downpours which could result in minor flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas. Gusty winds and lightning may also accompany any heavy downpours.
Magnolia residents may be inclined to believe that August is a month that doesn’t see a lot of rainfall, but that’s not true lately. magnoliareporter.com recorded 10.32 inches of rain in August, and 8.55 inches last August. Magnolia got 10.78 inches of rain in August 2015. In fact, August rainfall has exceeded 5 inches five times since 2015.
Any early September rainfall would be a welcome departure from Magnolia’s recent historic trend. There have been three Septembers with no rainfall since 2010, and only two with more than five inches of rain.
Recent September rainfall totals:
September 2021 – 1.13 inches
September 2020 – 5.76 inches
September 2019 – 0 inches
September 2018 – 2.05 inches
September 2017 – 0 inches
September 2016 – 0.48 inches
September 2015 – 0 inches
September 2014 – 1.05 inches
September 2013 – 8.72 inches
September 2012 – 4.57 inches
September 2011 – 3.65 inches
September 2010 – 0.92 inches
The NWS forecast for Labor Day is isolated to scattered, mainly afternoon, showers and thunderstorms. The minor flooding threat will continue with very moist soil conditions and the potential for slow-moving thunderstorms to drop a quick one to two inches of rainfall in very isolated locations.
Expect this forecast to be repeated through most of next week as daily rain chances will persist under an upper-level trough pattern.
Once again, gusty winds and dangerous lightning may continue to accompany any heavy downpours throughout next week.