Entergy Corporation has released an initial assessment of ice storm damage in South Arkansas, along with an estimate of service restoration times.
MAGNOLIA AREA
The Magnolia area saw a peak of 3,200 customer outages at 7:45 a.m. Thursday. Damage has been largely due to ice accumulating on trees and causing those trees and limbs to fall on Entergy assets. More than 150 additional personnel have been brought in to assist in power restoration.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, approximately 1,566 customers have been restored with about 1,634 outages remaining.
The areas with the most damage have been eastern Columbia County, McNeil, Stephens, Stamps, Rosston and Lewisville.
At this point Entergy as assessed 60% of the damages and expects to have damage assessment completed by the end of the day Friday.
EL DORADO AREA
The El Dorado area saw a peak of 3,800 customer outages at 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Damage has been largely due to ice accumulating on trees and causing those trees and limbs to fall lines and poles. More than 75 additional personnel are assisting in restoration.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, approximately 2,277 customers have been restored with about 1,523 outages remaining.
The areas with the most damage have been west El Dorado, Lisbon, Norphlet, and areas just north of Louann.
At this point Entergy has assessed 20% of the damages and expects to have damage assessment completed by noon Saturday.
CAMDEN AREA
The Camden area saw a peak of 3,500 customer outages at 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Damage has been largely due to ice accumulating on trees and causing those trees and limbs to fall on company facilities. More than 75 additional resources are assisting with restoration.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, approximately 942 customers have been restored with about 2,558 outages remaining.
The areas with the most damage have been southeast Camden, northeast Camden and Chidester.
At this point the company has assessed 30% of the damages and expects to have damage assessment completed by noon Saturday.